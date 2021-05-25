From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu might have taken his agitation for a Biafra nation to another level as he is said to have hired a United State of American firm with a whooping sum of 750,000 dollars (N300,000,000) three hundred million naira in our local currency to lobby the US government to win their support.

According to a reliable source the deal is supposed to last for one-year . Kanu who personally signed the deal with the BW Global Group (BWGG LLC, in February, co-owned by Jeffrey Birrel and Alan White, is registered in Washington D.C, the U.S. capital.

The firm is said to have very top government officials, lawmakers, and opinion leaders, the proscribed Igbo group is exploiting to achieve his aim.

The agreement we gathered actually commenced from March 1, 2021.

However, confirming the report, Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB,Emma Powerful in a statement to that effect said “Yes, it’s true we hired another lobbying group in USA to facilitate the coming and recognition of Biafra independence.

“We engaged them with the wholesome amount of 300m naira about 750 dollars to lobby for Biafra freedom in America and the whole world.”