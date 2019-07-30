Magnus Eze, Enugu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has flagged off fundraiser for the actualisation of an independent state of Biafra.

A statement obtained by Daily Sun in Enugu, yesterday, disclosed that a dedicated account has been opened for the Biafra Aid Foundation in Chase Bank, USA, which he said, would entail tax “write off” by the American government.

Kanu, therefore, urged believers in the Biafra struggle resident in the US and lovers of freedom across the globe to support the charity by donating $1 into the account every month.

“During my recently concluded tour of the United States, I promised to set up a US based charitable organisation to enable us fast-track the restoration of Biafra and stem the tide of Fulani terror invasion of our land.

“I am pleased to announce the establishment of Biafra Aid Foundation in the United States of America which I made public during last night’s special broadcast.

“As part of this process, a grassroots fundraising initiative was agreed. The official IPOB backed Biafra Aid Foundation bank account number is now available to enable Biafrans domiciled in the USA and lovers of freedom from all over the world to contribute just $1 charitable donation every blessed month until Biafra sovereignty is fully restored and Fulani terrorism completely eradicated from all territories of the south,” Kanu said.