Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has warned saboteurs who are making frantic efforts to derail their struggle for a Biafra nation, saying that his group is not afraid of them.

Kanu in a press statement he made available through the group’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said: “We don’t appeal or build bridges with saboteurs and traitors. To us they are as irrelevant and inconsequential as Yoro e-rats on 3000 naira data stipend a week.”

He also warned that any member who sabotages the effort of the group would face total expulsion and punishment from the group.

His words: “Sabos strengthen us with their treachery. If you sabotage the sacred project of IPOB you will be kicked out of the family, you will be shredded and destroyed and sometimes worse things will happen to you if we catch you.

“There is no forgiveness, no pardon, no pity, no diplomacy, no bridge building. Once you are out, you are an outcast forever. Form as many useless pro-Biafra groups as you like with help of DSS or Ohanaeze, gossip, as much as you like with your multiple fake accounts, you will never be allowed back in.

“We allow petty saboteurs to keep coming forward because it makes it easier for us to destroy them. The more dangerous ones are those in our midst pretending, but working for the enemy.

“Any IPOB appealing to online traitors to stop hating Kanu and IPOB is mentally weak. IPOB was forged in the heat of battle and purified in the furnace ceaseless confrontation for years years. Bridge building with traitors is for the confused and unfocussed.

“We are IPOB, we conquer and subdue our enemies with overwhelming evidence and incontrovertible proof. We drown them in the pool of truth.

“We love trouble, enmity and confrontation because we believe and know that enemies within and without are good for us the same way a good immune system can only be built by the body confronting viruses and bacteria on a regular basis. We are arrogant yes! Because IPOB is the best there is in the whole world. An unarmed group that broke a country with nothing, but truth.

“If as a frontline activist you mistakenly think that our love and praise of your work for Biafra means we are gullible and can be divided, then we show you who we are. Any day you step out of line, you are toast, we would sink you because many have died, imprisoned and tortured for this Biafra.

“We are like the vulture, we have no friends, we have no enemies. We only love those that pursue Biafra in truth and honesty. Once you deviate, then its bye bye, no matter who you think you are.”