Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) said its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has taken the struggle for the restoration of Biafra to the United States of America.

The group said the international move to gather Biafrans together for the total and final liberation from Nigeria had begun, following visits by its leader to galvanise Baifrans in the Diaspora.

Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said Kanu, during his visit brought all Biafrans residing in America and other parts of the world together to pursue a common cause under one dominant ideology as propagated by IPOB.

“Biafrans in different parts of America, both Ijaw, Igala, Idoma, Ogoni, Igbo, Igbanke, Anang, Urhobo, Efik and others are gathering together and speaking with one voice to proffer solutions and work towards a realistic strategy for Biafra freedom.

“Our people in America hosted our leader, Kanu, his wife, Uchechi Okwu and his entourage at the Martin Luther Jnr Centre in Atlanta, Georgia on May 30.

“Many more Biafrans and diaspora organisations are also preparing to host him in the various town hall meetings across the United States from Chicago to Houston, New York City, Maryland and Washington DC.

“He will also visit Toronto, Canada, this weekend for an important meeting with IPOB family and Biafrans in Canada.

“We are urging those doubting Thomases, both in America and Canada, to come out and confront our leader regarding any issue or grudge they may have. It is a challenge we expect people to rise up to.

“IPOB is an open institution that welcomes everybody, therefore, our leader will be ready to answer any question that may come from Biafrans regardless of your ethnicity, orientation or affiliation.

“Kanu, in his numerous broadcasts via radio Biafra London, has made it clear that whenever our people abroad come out, especially those in America for this divine and restoration project championed by IPOB, Biafra independence is at hand.

“As this town hall meeting is ongoing across America, so is our underground diplomatic moves to restore Biafra.

“The effort to engage all major stakeholders, both local and international by our leader during this tour of USA and Canada, is an indication that no stone is left unturned in this restoration project.

“We thank the Most High God, who made his journey successful. The gesture and respect our people living in America accorded our leader is awesome.

“We ask God Almighty (Chukwu Okike Abiama) to bless and protect them in their effort to make Biafra restoration a reality,” Powerful stated.