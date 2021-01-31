From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged Nigerian music sensation Flavour and Nollywood actors Yul Edochie and Fredrick Leonard to join hands with him to actualise Biafra.

Kanu in a statement he released through the media and publicity secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, said in Igbo parlance: ‘My brothers well done, we all would join hands together to actualise Biafra. He thanked you people with humility, Flavour Nabania, Yul Edochie and Frederick Leonard.’

He has also appreciated the Nigerian celebrities for remaining exceptional and true Igbo sons.

‘The global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra ably led by our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, sincerely wish to thank our brothers who considered it wise to acknowledge efforts and risks by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to liberate our people from the shackles of bondage which Britain and her partners in crime lumped us into.

‘Our peace loving leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has since appreciated this encouraging acknowledgement by Flavour Nabania, Yul Edochie, Fredrick Leonard and others who have remained exceptional in their patriotism to our native land unlike some of their celebrities who rather display enviness and jealousy towards Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB.

‘IPOB wishes to join our leader in appreciating these three actors and patriots . Our leader Mazi Nnamdi promises that nollywood industry would be the best investment when Biafra is restored.’