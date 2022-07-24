From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The family of detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), leader, Nnamdi Kanu has commended the United Nations report on the arrest and detention of the pro Biafra group leader, saying it was a welcome development.

The United Nations Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, has in a report it released late last week, indicted both Nigeria and Kenya Governments for the arrest and extraordinary rendition, torture and continued detention of Kanu without due process. UN therefore, asked Nigerian Government to, “immediately release Kanu unconditionally” and pay him adequate compensations for the arbitrary violation of his fundamental human rights. The world body also recommended that Government officials responsible for the torture meted to the IPOB leader be investigated and punished.

Speaking on the UN report, the IPOB leader’s younger brother, Emmanuel Kanu said the position of the family is that it will remain faithful to the entire United Nations and the enforcement they mentioned in the report, must be fully implemented.

“You know, Nigeria is a lawless nation, she is known for disobeying orders. But I don’t think they will have the ability to disobey UN orders. Even Kenya as well, they know they messed up, they should have released Nnamdi Kanu before now, because he has done nothing wrong.

“So, the UN should have to pressure and sanction, to force Nigeria to not only free Nnamdi Kanu, but to free Biafrans as well”.

On whether Nigeria will not disobey the order, Emmanuel said it was not an order given by a Nigerian court, “it is an international order where the whole world is involved, so, I don’t think they will mess about it.

“The report said Nnamdi Kanu should be released unconditionally and as soon as possible, I don’t think they will waste time in releasing him, else, the UN will react”.

The younger Kanu said if the Nigerian Government fails to release his elder brother by the stipulated time, the family will deploy every available legal means to ensure the full implementation of the UN order.

He said with the UN report, the actualization of the Biafra nation was at hand since the report said what the IPOB leader was doing is legitimate.