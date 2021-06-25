From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) has sued the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami and the National Assembly for forging ahead with the constitution review when a referendum has not been organised to look into agitation for Biafra.

Counsel to CNG, Nastura Ashir Sharrif, Balarabe Rufa’i, Abdul-Aziz Sulaiman and Aminu Adam, in a motion of notice, yesterday, explained that it would be a futile exercise if at the end of the day, the South East secedes the country after taking part in the constitution review deliberation.

They contended that with the referendum, the spate of killings, kidnapping and burning of public infrastructure will end as it would likely address the concerns of the people.

Part of the motion of notice taken to the Federal High Court Abuja, stated: “That I know as fact that the 4th Defendant under the leadership of the 2nd and 3rd Defendants has begun the process of further amending the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999.

“That I know as a fact that at present, the 4th Defendant has carried out a nationwide public hearing for the purpose of further amending the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

“That I know as a fact that part of the issues that are to be addressed in the course of amending the Constitution is creation of new States and Local Government Areas across all the geographical zones of the Federal Republic of Nigeria including the south-east.

“That I know as a fact that the review of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any part thereof will affect all Nigerians including those clamouring for self-determination.”