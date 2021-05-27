From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has said that there would be no sit-at-home on Sunday, May 30 because of Biafra remembrance to enable people attend church services. Instead, the day has been dedicated for prayers for the self-determination struggle of the people.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, Thursday, restated that this year’s anniversary celebration will be unique, while clarifying the group’s programme of activities for the 2021 Biafra Remembrance Day.

Being predominantly Christians, Madu explained that the traditional sit-at-home would then be observed the following day being Monday.

“Biafra was declared on May 30th, 1967 by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the leader of Biafra nation. May 30th is sacrosanct and sacred to the history and lives of Biafra Republic. The ordinances of our greatest leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu must be jealousy and eloquently adhered to.

“MASSOB directs all the churches in Biafra land to observe a special prayers and supplication for the fallen Biafra heroes during the Nigeria-Biafra war and our comrades that were killed by Nigeria security agents including the people of Biafra that died in the hands of Islamic Boko Haram and Fulani terrorist herdsmen. Our religious and church leaders should stop praying for the betterment of Islamic Republic of Nigeria.

“There will be movements and normal social activities on May 30th being Sunday because of Christian worship but there will be a sit-at-home exercise on May 31st being Monday for the people of Biafra as a mark of a solidarity and honor Biafra land. MASSOB directs all markets, schools, banks and all other public offices in Biafra land to observe the sit at home exercise as a mark of respect for our fatherland,” Madu stated.