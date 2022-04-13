From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a joint one million march by the people of the South East, Oduduwa republic and Ambazonia at the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Belgium on June 14 and 15.

Spokesperson for IPOB, Emma Powerful, in a statement, yesterday, noted that the day would also afford the three regions opportunity of intimating the world of their preparedness for independence.

While he said the authorities in Brussels have approved of their protest march, Powerful called on members of the three regions living in that area to comply.

“The protest for these emerging nations will display our needs to get these nations and every Biafran, Oduduwa and Ambazonian citizens living in Europe, America Asia and home to be present on that day to grace the epoch event. It will be a landmark event and we must let Europeans know reasons we pursue these nations’ existence.

“This is to show Europe and the entire world why we need these new nations in Africa to emerged.

“Our people should come out en masse to let them know that we are seriously in need of these three emerging nations,” he said.