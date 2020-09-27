Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has assured the people of the South East, South South, and Middle Belt that in no distant time, the new alliance between his group and the Yoruba One Voice (YOV) will see to the attainment of independence by the two zones.

Kanu who disclosed this in a statement he made public through the group’s media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, also claimed that the Hausa will have their own nation in place of the Fulani.

He said: “With synergy and sincerity of purpose, Biafra, Oduduwa, Kwararafa (Middle Belt) republics will become a reality in no distant time.

“Even the highly venerated Habe monarchies of Hausa kingdom will be returned in place of the present oppressive terror-driven Fulani emirates. The Hausa are ancient people and deserve a nation of their own.

“I also look forward to the return of a Karnem-Bornu republic for Kanuri people as replacement for the once glorious and vibrant Kanem-Bornu Empire.

“Freedom for all oppressed people in Nigeria is what IPOB is all about. Sit- at-home on October 1or join Biafra-Oduduwa protests in the Diaspora,” Kanu stated.