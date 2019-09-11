David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Fiery prophet Iyke Uzukwu is the spiritual head of Soul Revival Ministry Okpuno-Egbu Nnewi, Anambra State. He said that that the clamour for a President of Nigeria from Igbo land in 2023 is a tall dream because according to him, an Igbo man would never be allowed to rule Nigeria anymore until Biafra is achieved. He also talked about other issues.

What are the chances of an Igbo man to succeed President Buhari in 2023?

I have been saying this in the social media for over three years now. Let the Igbo stop being deceived. An Igbo man will never rule this country anymore until after 16 years; when we will have Biafra here. And that’s the way it is. So, Hausa or Yoruba should not deceive us with the promise of a president from Igbo land for political gains. The only person who has plans for Igbo man to rule is Atiku. He is the only northerner who will tell you he will hand over to an Igbo man and do it.

But unfortunately, he is not there now. Igbo politicians should stop wasting their resources preparing for 2023 presidential election. It’s all joke. If anybody tells you he is preparing for 2023 or 2027 presidential election in Igboland it’s all joke. Just watch and see what will happen. Biafra is the only hope for the Igbo. Come next 16 years, Nigeria will split peacefully without bloodshed. All the things you see going around today are just the plans of God. Six nations are coming out of Nigeria because I saw six flags flying in the country. Mark my word. May God keep us alive to witness all that. I advise Igbo, our youths, not to go and die for the sake of fighting for freedom. Police and other security agents will shoot you. It is not necessary. All these things are on my Facebook page and there is nothing I prophesy that doesn’t come to pass.

Can Biafra be achieved through the activities of the IPOB?

I talked about the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu on my Facebook few years ago, that we should pray for him because they are planning to assassinate him. And there was an assassination attempt on his life three months after that prophesy. He fled. The truth is that Nnamdi Kanu is not the messiah. I love the efforts of that young man, but I’m telling you spiritually he is not the messiah. There are underground plans going on. He is going to lead but he will not lead the Igbo to achieve Biafra.

What can you say about the attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu?

Every Nigerian is saying, no to incompetence of our political leaders. That is the truth. I talked about it that in future many of these politicians, Igbo politicians, will be humiliated outside the country. And it is happening now. We are failures in the political system called democracy. It has failed the people. Just look at that, no good and well equipped hospitals in Nigeria. The President travels abroad for medical attention, Ministers and all those in government travel out when they are sick. El-zakzaky the other day was taken to India for medication. Why is it that this government cannot equip our hospitals so that people will not travel abroad again for medication.

What about the poor masses who cannot afford to travel outside the country for medication when they are sick?

Every day in the social media you read people asking for help to send their loved ones abroad, if it is not kidney, it is liver problem and all that. What are those in government doing about that?

You see people in the National Assembly, they have the capacity to correct some of these anomalies but they don’t want to do it. Can’t National Assembly pass a Bill that anybody who is part of government should not go outside Nigeria for anything like medical tourism again? If they do that, even this foreign rice they banned, let us go to their houses 99 per cent of them including Mr. President eat foreign rice.

So, why then do you ban it?

Before now, you could buy a bag of rice N8, 500 but today it is between N18,000 and N20,000. And you say the government is doing well for us. Okay, let us begin to patronise made in Nigeria goods starting from medication. Let them equip Nigerian hospitals. People in government travel out for medication with tax payers’ money and those people paying the tax cannot afford to travel abroad for their own medication. Do you know how much aircraft ticket will cost them? To apply for visa, do you know how much it will cost them; to lodge in a hotel and then the treatment? But if we have well equipped hospitals here, it will be easy for everyone. Government does not think about the people, they think about themselves.

There are four cankerworms eating up this country. The first one is cabals; the second one is from the presidency; third one is National Assembly, how much is their pay. Fourth one is the fake men of God. These people are milking the nation, milking the masses and nothing is being done about it.

Look at security. Everybody is scared including people in government. Why are they always in convoy with police and army? They are protecting themselves because they know that they are not doing the right thing.

How much are members of the National Assembly being paid every month? They go home with millions of naira. But look at an average policeman who protects them; look at the army who fight terrorists, how much are they being paid? It is nothing to write home about. People in government, politicians are making a hell of money but the masses are suffering. The money goes to the selected few and you say Nigeria will be better.

However, the truth is that I’m not happy about what they did to Ekweremadu. Ekweremadu is a nice person who even fought for Kanu’s release. Truly he doesn’t deserve it as a person but because he is a member of the National Assembly, one of the leaders of this country, he deserves it.