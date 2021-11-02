From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned till January 20, 2022, hearing on the suit filed by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seeking referendum for Biafra and other self-determination agitations in the country.

CNG had in June sued the National Assembly and Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malaml, praying the court to compel the defendants to halt the ongoing constitutional review and conduct a referendum to determine what determines Nigeria and who populates it.

The case was adjourned on Monday in Abuja, after Justice Inyang Ekpo could not sit due to another official assignment.

Addressing newsmen, yesterday, after the adjournment, CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said instead of constitutional review, the defendants should immediately provide a framework for the actualisation of the agitators’ demand on self-determination.

“What we are doing is to save the country, ourselves and future of the country, because this peoples are becoming violent already. And most of the people engaged in this activity are below 50. So if we allow our leaders of today to go and leave us with these people in this situation, there may be another bloodshed or civil war. That is what we want to avoid, which is why we come to the court to interpret the situation.”

Suleiman said one of the issues for determination in the substantive suit has to do with the legal obligation of the 2nd – 4th defendants/respondents to provide a framework that would pave the way for the self-determination of the South-East states and any other enclave that wants to exit Nigeria before any further step is taken to review the constitution.

The suit filed by the plaintiffs and leaders of the group, Nastura Ashir Shariff, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, Balarabe Rufa’i and Aminu Adam, joined the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the National Assembly as defendants.

CNG’s lead counsel, Safiyanu Gambo appealled to the wisdom of the court to listen to the provisions of the African charter, particularly article 20 of the African charter, that provide a right for self-determination, saying Nigeria is a signatory to that chatter.

“For whatever reason people still have grievances, since there is a charter that article 20 has allowed for any part of the country to seek for self determination, we felt the right thing to do is to approach the court to interpret that particular provisions of the law as well as comment on that origin of the provisions of law and give effect to it.”

Meanwhile, Igbo Lawyers Association, a party seeking to be joined in the suit,through Ukpai Ukairo said:“Why we are seeking to be joined in the suit, we know that the African Charter on human and people right has adequate provisions for self determination. When we are joined, we shall seek appropriate remedial to activate that section which is binding Nigeria in other to ensure that referendum is conducted.”

The lead counsel, Victor Onweremadu, said the only solution for ongoing agitation was for government to organise a referendum on Biafra.

