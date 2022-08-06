From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Lawyer to detained leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, Aloy Ejimakor, has taken a swipe at those opposed to a referendum for the state of Biafra, saying it was a referendum that made the Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar a Nigerian. In a statement, Ejimakor, elaborated more on the gains of referendum, saying it was through plebiscite that Midwest Region came into being in 1964.

According to him, there is nothing wrong with plebiscite, as many nations including Eritrea, Kosovo, South Sudan and others were created through referendum.

“It is referendum that made Atiku Abubakar a Nigerian, and which may as yet make him president. It’s through referendum that Midwest Region came into being in 1964.

“This is all within Nigeria, not counting the many nations that were created through referendum, such as Eritrea, Kosovo, South Sudan, etc.”

The IPOB leader’s counsel said the problem is not the separatist agitation, IPOB or Nnamdi Kanu, but what he described as the, ‘misguided militarist response’ to it, which instead of containing it, is actually validating the agitation and convulsing South-East and Nigeria to boot.”