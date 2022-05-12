From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), has called on the Federal Government and the international agencies to step in and facilitate the process that will lead to the actualisation of Biafra.

CNG’s Spokesperson Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, noted that the request became expedient sequel to alleged unsavory remarks by some South East elders against the Nigerian state.

Suleiman pointed out that the outcome of the referendum would be irreversible and shall not be reviewed or reconsidered for any other reasons.

He said: “The CNG demands relevant Nigerian authorities and international agencies to step in and support CNG’s pending court process seeking for a referendum that will finally separate the South East from Nigeria to prevent a descent into another civil war at this day and age, as well as forestall the mass killings, untold sufferings and atrocities intended by the Igbo.

“The CNG also recommits to the pursuit of a legal framework for the conduct and implementation of a general referendum to determine the status of the South-East or any enclave that wishes for self determination from Nigeria.

“We shall also insist that all identified indigenes of such enclaves or entities that seek to secede must leave the territory of Nigeria and assemble in their designated enclaves for the purpose of the exercise.

“And we shall insist that the outcome of the referendum shall be final, irreversible and shall not be reviewed or reconsidered for any other reasons.

“The CNG shall remain committed to its dedication to the search for a Nigerian leader with the capacity, competence and credibility to be trusted and accepted by all Nigerians irrespective of his tribe, religious calling or regional background except of course, the Igbo and the South-East.”