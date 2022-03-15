From Okwe Obi, Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday, adjourned to May 20, hearing on a suit filed by the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) seeking a referendum to determine fate of Biafra and other self-determination agitations.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, who presided over the matter for the first time, said some parties, who sought to join the suit, were yet to serve the plaintiff a notice.

CNG’s lead counsel, Sufiyanu Gambo Idris, told newsmen that “some groups filed applications to be joined in the suit without our knowledge and two persons have applied for joinder which I just found out in court, even though they are saying they have already served our address of service but they have not been brought to my notice.

“The judge looked into that and he said it would be neater if all the five applications for joinder are taken once and it would give us opportunity to amend and process because after parties have been joined, we need to amend and process to reflect those parties that have been joined.”

CNG’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, maintained that the group remained the plaintiff in this matter.

“We initiated this action and we are happy. It is developing into interesting scenario.

“You can see that almost entire nation is now out picking interest in the matter, we urged all stakeholders in Nigeria and friends of Nigeria to support this process so that we can have much more peaceful environment to operate as a nation,” he said.

Lead counsel to the Yoruba Global Directorial, Timilehin Albert, said Nigerians should be allowed to exercise their fundamental rights to be part of a country or not.

Also, the Igbo nation lead counsel, Victor Onwaremadu, said: “This is an interesting development, which shows the unity in Nigeria, because you can see Hausa/Fulani, Yoruba and Igbo saying they want to be party to this suit.”