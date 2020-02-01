Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that the Biafra Security Service (BSS) contrary to the claim that it has been disbanded is still very much intact and would return in full force soon .

Kanu in a live broadcast from the Biafra radio yesterday explained that the security outfit is secretly being reestablished for better performance.

He alleged that governors of the eastern region conspired to rest the BSS, but vowed that the security outfit would bounce back in full force.

The IPOB leader however advised that what it would take to restore security in the southeast is a full support by the southeast governors for BSS instead of conspiring against it.

Kanu said “chairman of the southwest governors’ forum, Akeredolu is a man I most admire and love because of what he said about Amotekun, he said if Amotekun will cost him his second term, he does not care.

“That is how patriots should be talking, not our governors here gathering money in one position for 18 years, they rather conspire to drag their own security outfit down, but I tell you, BSS is not destroyed , we are only working to make it more visible”

He promised that when the BSS is in place, all the settlements by herdsmen in the southeast would be a thing of the past.

“We are aware that Enugu has about 14 settlements, but we are going to solve this problem one at a time, because we are not doing our things in the open, you think nothing is going on, we are going into Enugu and other parts of Biafra land to chase them away” Kanu stated.

This is coming barely 24 hours after David Umahi, chairman of the south-east governors forum, said the region has formed its regional security outfit to protect lives and properties.

This is coming less than a month after governors in the south-west launched Amotekun, a regional security outfit.

Speaking while hosting Lasisi Adegboye, general officer commanding 82 division of the Nigerian army, in Abakaliki, the state capital, the governor said the forum has written to the federal government on the outfit.

“Every region has their own peculiarities and we have formed our own joint security task force and we have written to the federal government and we are putting things together because we had a joint meeting with all the service chiefs and the then GOC,” Umahi said.

“So, we discussed and agreed on what we need to do to continue to give safety to our people in the south-east. No one will say that he will not be part of joint security because when people are kidnapped for example in Anambra State, they could be found in Ebonyi.

“So, we need that synergy to work together to give protection to everybody and here in Ebonyi, we are among the first in the federation to start our law on internal security and that is the Neighbourhood Watch and they have fantastically done very well.

“I am happy that the police, the army, the SSS, they are not ashamed to proclaim that our Neighbourhood Security Watch has done very well. And so, we can say that we are the safest state in the country and there is no joke about that.”