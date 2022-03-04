From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) yesterday said that the Biafra self determination struggle has reached the point of no return.

Frowning at what it described as the clandestine and surreptitious moves of President Mohammed Buhari-led Federal government of Nigeria to clampdown and annihilates the leading figures of pro Biafra independence groups, MASSOB said such would not deter the move.

MASSOB Leader, Uchenna Madu in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Enugu said: “The consciousness and reality of Biafra has sunk very deep in the minds and thoughts of every Igbo person irrespective of his or her political, economical, social, religious and business affiliation or services with Nigeria.”

Madu said that though the nonchalant attitude of the Nigerian President and the mass killings of Biafrans in Nigeria had pushed some pro Biafra groups to arms struggle, and the vow not to relent until justice was done to the people of Biafra in Nigeria, MASSOB would continue the struggle non-violently.

“MASSOB reiterate our total commitment on the actualisation and restoration of the Sovereign State of Biafra. We started with non violence methodology, we shall continue to maintain our principles of non violence irrespective of several push from the security agents of Nigeria state against us to resort to arms struggle.

“We shall not succumb to the antics of our oppressors, because we respect the sanctity of human live, MASSOB shall maintain the principals of non violence and civil disobedience.”

