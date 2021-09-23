From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A Biafran activist and former leader in the Ralph Uwazuruike-led Movement for Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Chief Ndubuisi Igwekala, has said that the struggle for Biafra was hijacked and merchandised by some unnamed individuals.

Igwekala, who is now the leader of Biafra Indigeneuos Warriors (BIW), said that the current situation was given rise to by people who saw the struggle as a means of enriching themselves. He warned that if the situation was allowed to continue, the people would lose confidence in the leaders of the agitation.

“We were doing well until some of our people started misusing the opportunity that was obtained by the confidence the people reposed in us. They started trying to enrich themselves with the struggle. They started to do things that are against the spirit of that struggle.

“You can remember, someone like Odumegwu Ojukwu, who is our father, made commitments to the struggle. I was with Col. Achuzia, I was with him and I learnt a lot from him. They started a project which they handed over to me, so I need to have time to put those projects in order, so that I will not make the same mistake that other people made.

“We have recruited our children and they were trained by Col. Achuzia before he died. He handed everything down to me. So, I want to put all those things together, so that we don’t make mistakes.

“We should be mindful of what we are doing and the way we speak, and how to follow those people who are using their money to support this project. We must be very careful. We have come to protect and not to destroy. We must lead by example. I am not happy because some people are doing what they are not supposed to do in this struggle.

