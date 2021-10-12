From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Founder of Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has decried the unprovoked attack on its regional office at Umuaka in Njaba Council Area of Imo State by the Naval personnel.

He alleged that the naval personnel, who had broken into its regional office, had carted away the vital documents, including N11,000.00 being contribution of the members.

The BIM-MASSOB leader, however, said that there were no arrests or casualties as his members were not holding any meeting at the time of the raiding of the office .

In a statement, yesterday, by his Media Aide, Chris Mocha, the BIM-MASSOB said, heavily armed naval officers who arrived the area in two Hilux vans were drafted from the Naval Base at Naze, near Owerri, the Imo state capital had, on arrival, forced the doors open, destroyed the toilet facilities, ransacked the rooms and parlour and carted away vital documents and made away with some valuables, including the N11,000.00 kept in an envelope being contributions by his members.

Uwazuruike insisted that BIM-MASSOB are not members of the IPOB and condemned the raiding of the organisation’s office by the naval personnel, saying that BIM-MASSOB is not part of IPOB.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .