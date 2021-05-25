From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Leader of Biafra Independence Movement and Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (BIM-MASSOB), Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, is to address the global community on the criminalisation of the Biafra self – determination struggle by the Nigerian state and to point a way forward.

A release made available, yesterday, by Uwazuruike’s media assistant, Chris Mocha, said that on June 3, the Unrepresented Nations and People’s Organization, UNPO, shall be holding a special session on Biafra and Oduduwa nations in preparation for granting an observer status to Biafra at the United Nations.

“Expectedly too ,on June 15 – 16, the United Nations Special rapporteur on Africa and the Middle East shall, through its Tom Lantos Institute, Budapest, Hungary hold a special session on Africa and the Middle East as it relates to minority issues and nations in search of their Independence. Biafra’s United Nations Observer -Status standpoint will be presented .

“Uwazuruike, therefore, enjoined all the pro- Biafra groups, institutions and establishments to be part of these great events as our burgeoning history shall be beamed live on social media and foreign media organisations.”