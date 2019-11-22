Obinna Odogwu, Awka
The Explosives Ordinance Disposal (EOD) unit of the Anambra State Police Command, yesterday, destroyed an unexploded civil war bomb discovered by some workers at a construction site in Adabebe village,
Amawbia in Awka South Local Government Area.
Police Public Relations Of- ficer for Anambra, Haruna Mohammed, described the weapon as mortar bomb say- ing it was dug up by an excavator digging the foundation for the construction of a perimeter fence.
The excavator, identified simply as Onyekachukwu, said he initially thought the weapon was a tuber of yam given its shape, but that when he brought it out, he discovered that it was a bomb.
“We found this bomb at someone’s place while digging the foundation for a fence. As we were digging, we dug it up. We have called the Department of State Services (DSS) to come and take it,” he said.
Mohammed in a release said, although, the weapon did not explode at the construction site, the Police found out that it was still very potent and could wreak great havoc if mishandled.
