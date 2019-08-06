Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Biafran war veterans, yesterday, berated the five governors in the South-East and other politicians for abandoning them, despite their sacrifices and protection of the zone during the 30-month civil war.

They threatened a showdown with the governors, lawmakers and other well positioned politicians and their political parties for turning their backs on them.

The veterans, who opened up during the flag-off of a political movement, People’s Restoration Movement (PRM) in Awka, Anambra State, lamented that political leaders of the zone neither thought it wise to rehabilitate them nor liaise with the Federal Government towards implementation of three Rs promised after the war.

Spokesperson of the war veterans, Major General Emmanuel Onwuegbuna (retd) described as appalling that people they fought for including their children that ought to consider their plights have abandoned them on getting to power.