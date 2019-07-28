Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has assured that it would never make same mistake again in the quest for the independence for the Igbo race.

Media Director and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, disclosed this to our correspondent in a press statement he issued in Owerri.

According to the statement, “IPOB is currently engaged in deep and fruitful consultations with local and international stakeholders, power brokers and influncers through our diplomatic outreach which for obvious reasons has been kept out of public discuss. One thing is certain, this IPOB-led agitation for Biafra independence will not repeat the mistakes of the past.”

Powerful in the statement also revealed that leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, would be touring some European countries to sensitise and mobilise indigenous Nigerians in the countries on how to achieve its independence.

He said: “Owing to the overwhelming enthusiasm of the people and resounding success of the just concluded lecture tour of United States and Canada by our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, we the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) are pleased to announce to the public that our leader will be touring many cities across the continent of Australia and nearby New Zealand to mobilise and sensitise every Biafran residing in Australia in preparation for the inevitable collapse of Nigeria and emergence of a truly independent Biafran state.

“We are humbled by the high level of interest shown by various socio-cultural and ethnic groups outside mainframe IPOB structure all over Australia wishing to host our leader. This has made it possible for an exciting and hectic schedule that will see our leader visit every major city in every region of Australia including the Northern Territory.

“As the gospel and restoration of Biafra is receiving wonderful and unprecedented acceptance across the globe, our leader will continue to educate, enlighten and fire-up our people and lovers of freedom all over the world for the inevitable collapse of the British-made damnable contraption called Nigeria.

“All Biafrans, Ijaw, Igala, Isoko, Urohbo, Idoma, Isekiri, Anang, Igbo, Ibibio, Igbanke, Efik, and others who are living in the continent of Australia will participate in this historic and unprecedented enlightenment tour. The month of September 2019 will be remembered as the month our people in Australia woke up to claim their rightful place in the quest for our freedom. Every question will be answered live on air and every doubt cleared.”

Our leader and without doubt the only genuine prophet of our time will undoubtedly replicate the same wit, bristling intelligence, wisdom and courage he displayed in the just concluded and highly successful USA and Canada town hall meetings. We are therefore calling on all IPOB family members in Australia, social and cultural organisations of every ethnic persuasion to come out en masse not only to welcome our leader in grand style but to bear witness to the gospel of redemption as preached by the one and only entity the corrupt Nigerian system is afraid of.

We advise those living in Australia and New Zealand to listen and watch out for date, time and venue of the town hall meetings in their respective cities,” Powerful advised.