Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo social cultural group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has assured that it will never make same mistakes again in the quest for independence for the Igbo race.

Media Director and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Emma Powerful, disclosed this in a statement he issued in Owerri, a copy of which was made available to Daily Sun.

“IPOB is currently engaged in deep and fruitful consultations with local and international stakeholders, power brokers and influencers through our diplomatic outreach, which, for obvious reasons has been kept out of public discourse. One thing is certain; this IPOB-led agitation for Biafra independence will not repeat the mistakes of the past,” he said.

Powerful also revealed that leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu would be touring some European countries to sensitise and mobilise indigenous Nigerians in the countries on how to achieve its independence.

He said “owing to the overwhelming enthusiasm of the people and resounding success of the just concluded lecture tour of United States and Canada by Kanu, we the global family of IPOB is pleased to announce to the general public that our leader will be touring many cities across the continent of Australia and nearby New Zealand to mobilise and sensitise every Biafran residing in Australia in preparation for the emergence of a truly independent Biafran state.