Bianca Ojukwu, a former ambassador and widow of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has narrated her 2009 encounter with Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).
In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, Bianca was responding to a recent comment by Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, who had described Obi as a stingy person.
Speaking on the reference to the LP candidate, the former ambassador said Obi’s prudence with resources is something that Nigeria needs for a more “humane” society.
According to her, during the encounter with Obi in 2009, the balance of $3,800 which he could have spent on a suit for an international event was offered instead to charity.
Leave a Reply