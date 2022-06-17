Bianca Ojukwu, a former ambassador and widow of Chukwuemeka Ojukwu, has narrated her 2009 encounter with Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP).

In a post on her Facebook page on Thursday, Bianca was responding to a recent comment by Ejike Mbaka, spiritual director of Adoration Ministries, Enugu, who had described Obi as a stingy person.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Speaking on the reference to the LP candidate, the former ambassador said Obi’s prudence with resources is something that Nigeria needs for a more “humane” society.

According to her, during the encounter with Obi in 2009, the balance of $3,800 which he could have spent on a suit for an international event was offered instead to charity.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .