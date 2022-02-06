From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Mrs Bianca Ojukwu, former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain and widow of the late Igbo leader, Dim Odumegwu Ojukwu, has urged the new leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the United Kingdom and Ireland to promote the Igbo cause.

Bianca who made the call while receiving President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland, Mrs Aqueen Ibeto in her residence in Enugu also expressed confidence that the apex Igbo body is blessed with leaders who have excelled in furthering the identity and aspirations of Ndigbo.

She described Ibeto as a dynamic, forward-looking personality whose tenure will bring about laudable achievements in Ohanaeze.

“I am very proud for this wonderful achievements. I have known Lady Aqueen for many years and this is coming as no surprise to me because she has always been very dynamic personality who keeps on relentless and never cowed or never intimidated by adverse circumstances.

“I would like to think that your tenure is defined more as the tenure of a dynamic, forward-looking and pragmatic Ohanaeze President, not a tenure of a woman Ohanaeze President because I think you’ve gone to a large extent beyond that.

“I think you’ve been able to demonstrate your laudable capacity and I don’t believe at all that you came a moment too soon. I think Ohanaeze is blessed at this time.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“I think that this point in time we have people who are forward-looking and people who are not swayed by more conservative sentiments and I am happy that they were able to look beyond all that to birth this change to let not just the best man win but the best contender win.

“I have absolutely no doubt that you will make Ohanaeze proud. I am certain that you will make the women folk proud and I am absolutely certain that you will do Igboland and Nigeria proud.”

Earlier, Ibeto who recalled how tough it was to be elected President of a male-dominated cultural group pledged to entrench a leadership that every Igbo in the Diaspora will be proud of.

She also promised to use her position to attract several projects to the Southeast through collaborations with donor agencies and other organizations.

On his part, National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Chief Alex Ogbonnia said that the body would render every necessary assistance to ensure that Ibeto succeeds.