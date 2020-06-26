Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Former deputy national secretary of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Jerry Obasi, yesterday, said the humiliation meted out on Bianca Ojukwu, the wife of former Igbo leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, may adversely affect APGA during the 2021 governorship poll in Anambra State.

Obasi, in a statement, said despite the sacrifices made for APGA by Bianca, especially in the election that brought Governor Willie Obiano to power, she was denied ticket to contest Anambra South senatorial district.

The former scribe said the party’s unfair treatment of Bianca, led to the defeat of the ruling party in the state in the senatorial zone by a relatively unknown party despite all the resources at its disposal.

Obasi said similar fate may befall the party in the 2021 governorship election if the leadership of the party fails to appease the aggrieved members who have made enormous sacrifices to keep the party afloat.

“Is it possible for the body to exist without the holder of the body which is the head?

In APGA, a primary was held and Bianca was politically mangled, mistreated, cajoled, annihilated and ruffled into a most shameful defeat.

“How may you have numerous drum bases and drumming your hands on your stomach, which implies that something is apparently wrong in APGA and with APGA,” he said in the statement.