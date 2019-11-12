Sunday Ani

Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, yesterday, alleged that violence during election in the state is fuelled most often by the bias and unfair conduct of some federal security agencies.

Dickson made the accusation at a Peace Accord signing event organised by the National Peace Committee, in conjunction with the Niger Delta Dialogue at the DSP Alamieyeseigha Memorial Banquet Hall in Yenagoa.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Fidelis Soriwei, the governor expressed dissatisfaction with the role the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) played in the last state and National Assembly elections in the state.

The Governor said that the REC lacked the moral credential to talk about peace in the forthcoming election having accepted manipulated results in the last National Assembly elections in the state.

But, in a swift reaction, the Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied the allegation describing it as a ruse and diversionary tactics by the PDP.

Governor Dickson said a public officer entrusted with the responsibility of conducting such a critical election should have the required integrity to conduct free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He also condemned the activities of INEC officials and security agencies who connived with the All Progressives Congress (APC) to disenfranchise the people through intimidation, writing and acceptance of fake results in some communities.

He stressed the need for federal institutions such as INEC to promote justice and fairness for democracy to thrive in the country, even as he wondered why the REC and security agencies were excluded from signing the peace accord.

He described the people of Bayelsa as peace loving, and urged all stakeholders to show true commitment to ensuring a free, fair and peaceful governorship election on Saturday this week, adding that justice and fairness are essential factors for the prevalence of peace in any society.

He said: “What we experience in this state is state sponsored terrorism. We have a situation in this state where communities are ransacked on the eve of election with the support of security operatives, while law abiding and peaceful people are maimed and killed in the name of elections.

“Results were cooked up and INEC accepted such results. And the Resident Electoral commissioner is here talking about peace. Let’s be clear that while peace is desirable, you cannot have peace without justice.

“Bayelsa is committed to peace. Bayelsa is peaceful and we are committed as a Government to peace. But, while we talk about peace, let’s not deceive people; let’s not be hypocritical, let’s talk about justice and propriety of actions.

“I know you are acting on the mandate of the National Peace Committee, but I was wondering why only the political parties and their candidates have to sign this peace undertaking.