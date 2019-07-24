Tony Udemba

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) holds its 52nd National Board meeting in Yola, Adamawa State July 22-26, 2019.

The meeting, which will be declared open by the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, will start with a divine service today.

The meeting, being hosted by the North-east zone of the BSN, will be presided over by the President of the Society, Dr. Aaron Nuhu.

The meeting will discuss past and future activities of the organization concerning Bible work and examine her accounts for the past one year.

The General Secretary/CEO of the BSN, Dr. Dare Ajiboye is expected to present his report for the year under review to the Board.

Expected at the are the Patron of the BSN, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, trustees, national officers, delegates from across the country and some senior members of the management team of the organization.

BSN is a not-for-profit interdenominational Christian organization that translates the Bible into Nigerian Languages, publishes and distributes the Bible and raises funds for the Bible work. With the dedication of Kalabari and Okrika Bibles, BSN now has the complete Bible in 26 Nigerian Languages.