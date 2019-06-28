Tony Udemba

The Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) will, on July 4, honour Chairman of Daily Needs Group, Dr. Matthew Oyin Jolayemi and Senior Pastor of Trinity House, Ituah Ighodalo, with the Prestigious Bible Award.

The award is part of events marking the 14th Annual Luncheon of Special Members Forum of The Bible Society of Nigeria. On the occasion, the public would also be briefed on the progress of Bible work in Nigeria, raise funds and honour those who have been supporting the Bible cause.

With the theme, “Kingdom Builders: The Nehemiah’s of Our Time,” he event will be chaired by the Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc, Mr. Ernest Ebi, while the guest speaker is Senior Pastor of House of Freedom, Pastor Tony Rapu.

A former Head of State and patron of the Society, General Yakubu Gowon, is father of the day, while Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will be the host.