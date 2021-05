By Henry Akubuiro

BIC, a world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, has announced the launch of its continental art competition, BIC Art Master. The stationery giant is searching for talented ball pen artists to submit their exceptional artwork for an opportunity to be named the Art Master of Middle East and Africa.

The BIC Art Master competition was first held in South Africa in 2017 and, following its success, it grew to include all of Africa in 2019. In 2021, the competition is expanding further to include the Middle East region. The region is packed with immensely talented people and, in its 4th year, the BIC Art Master contest plans to recognize and celebrate these artists. Using only BIC ballpoint pens, entrants have the freedom to express their creativity while playing on this year’s theme, “Enchant Everyday Life”.

Interested artists are requested to submit a maximum of three original and authentic artworks of what inspires and brings them joy on its website, www.bicartmaster.com, before the 31st of May, 2021.

Guillaume Grouès, Deputy General Manager, Lucky Stationery Nigeria Ltd and Senior Sales Manager, West and Central Africa, said, “With our diverse Nigerian culture, we are excited to be launching this year’s edition of the BIC Art Master competition that acts as a platform to recognize and showcase African talents. The competition was a great success last year and we are already very impressed with the submissions that we’ve seen in the first couple of days since launch.”

Submitted entries will be evaluated by a panel of judges that include a mix of artists, sculptures, art professors and art collectors.

The grand prize for the competition is $2,000, a personalized online gallery and an opportunity to be featured as part of the BIC Art Collection. The 2nd prize winner will go home with a $1,000 cash prize, and the 2nd runner-up will win a $500 cash prize. This contest is open for Africa and Middle East residents only.

BIC’s connection to art spans more than 60 years. The brand regularly celebrates the creativity and originality of artists who find great inspiration in creating masterpieces using BIC’s Stationery, Lighters, and Shavers products. BIC’s Art Collection includes over 250 works of art by 80 international artists. In addition, BIC has a number of established partnerships with art institutes around the world and has its products displayed in a number of renowned museums around the world.

The judging partners include Geoffrey Bich, Enam Bosokah, Aboudouh Akinde Fatiou, Valérie Manouvrier, Hervé Mikaeloff and Ennock Mlangeni. Link to judges profiles is available on: https://www.bicartmaster.com/home.

For more than 75 years, BIC has honoured the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, hence, becoming one of the most recognised brands in the world.