By Gabriel Dike

Three union leaders have been placed on indefinite suspension by the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, for allegedly exposing the rot in the school medical centre.

The suspended union leaders are chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Bida Poly chapter, Mr. Abubakar Ndasabe, the vice chairman, Mr. Owoeye Olaniyi and the Assistant Secretary, Ibrahim Abubakar, an engineer.

The three ASUP executives were sent on suspension less than 48 hours after an investigative team from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) visited the polytechnic medical centre to ascertain the allegation against the management of non provision of drugs and essential services despite release of funds.

The letter dated October 12, was signed by the Registrar of Bida Poly, Mohammed Ndana, entitled: “Immediate suspension from the services of the polytechnic” and was copied the rector, the two deputy rectors, bursar, polytechnic librarian, head of department and chief security officer.

It reads: “Recall that you recently appeared before the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee over forceful entry into the medical centre’s pharmacy and unauthorized photographs taken for onward posting on social media contrary to public service circular reference number HCSF/109/S.I/120 signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and also management and council’s directive.

“Your action in this regard is capable of causing mistrust and chaos as well as threatening the relative peace of the polytechnic and is considered as prejudicial to the interest of the polytechnic.”

The letter said the rector’s decision to suspend the three ASUP executives is in line with the provisions of Section 12, Subsection (b) of the Polytechnic Act and Article 8.5 of the polytechnic staff manual, approved their immediate suspension pending the final determination of their case by the appropriate authority.

The three suspended union leaders were asked to stay away from the polytechnic premises and hand over the school property in their possession to their heads of department.

As part of the sanction, the letter said the union leaders will be placed on half salary during the period of their suspension.

ASUP had last week kicked against the rector’s plan to sack the three union leaders and petitioned the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to intervene. The union said the rector is after the three executives for allegedly exposing mismanagement and maladministration in the polytechnic.

In an effort to stop the rector from carrying out the plan sack, ASUP went to the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN), Abuja Division, which declared his action as unconstitutional, null and void. The court further declared that the reconstitution of Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee of the polytechnic, Bida conveyed via an internal memo dated August 11, 2020 as ultra-vires, null and void.

The three union leaders received their suspension letters while in a meeting with the management committee setup by the rector to dialogue with ASUP for her stand on non submission of results arising from non-payment of 63 months earned allowances and release of 2020 promotion letters