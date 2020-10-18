Gabriel Dike
THREE union leaders have been placed on indefinite suspension by the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, for allegedly exposing the rot in the school medical centre.
The suspended union leaders are chairman, Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), Bida Poly chapter, Mr. Abubakar Ndasabe, the vice chairman, Mr. Owoeye Olaniyi and the Assistant Secretary, Ibrahim Abubakar, an engineer.
The three union leaders were sent on suspension less than 48 hours after an investigative team from the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) visited the institution’s medical centre to ascertain the allegations bordering on non- provision of drugs and essential services despite the release of funds.
The letter of suspension signed by the Registrar, Mohammed Ndana, dated October 12 reads in part: “Recall that you recently appeared be- fore the Senior Staff Disciplinary Committee over forceful entry into the medical centre’s pharmacy and unauthorized photographs taken for onward posting on social media contrary to public service circular reference number HCSF/109/ S.I/120 signed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation and also management and council’s directive.
“Your action in this regard is capable of causing mistrust and chaos as well as threaten- ing the relative peace of the polytechnic and is considered prejudicial to the interest of the polytechnic.”
Consequently, the three suspended union leaders were ordered out of the polytechnic premises and instructed to hand over the property in their possession to their heads of departments. As part of the sanction, the letter stated that they would be on half salary during the period of their suspension.
Meanwhile, ASUP has kicked against the suspension and accordingly petitioned the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.
