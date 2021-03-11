President of the United States of America Joe Biden has appointed a Nigerian, Dr. (Mrs.) Adesuwa Adetosoye, nee Ogiamen, to serve in his administration as a director, Office of Global Health Ressources and Services Administration (HRSA), United States Department of Health and Human Services. (HHS). Adetosoye took the oath of office on March 1, 2021.

While congratulating her on the recognition, Akintokunbo Adejumo expressed joy over the appointment, saying, “We are immensely proud of her achievements and wish her well on this appointment.”