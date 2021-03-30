President and Permanent Designate Representative of non-profit organisation, Centre for Convention on Democratic Integrity (CCDI) to the United Nations, Olufemi Aduwo, has praised President Joe Biden’s appointment of Nigerian- American, Adewale (Wally) Adeyemo, as deputy secretary of treasury.

Aduwo, who is currently in the United States on a United Nations assignment, was full of praise for President Biden for the appointment.

Adeyemo, the first African-American to be appointed assistant secretary of the Treasury, is a strong advocate of multilateralism and is expected to help the US overcome its worst economic crisis since the 1929 crash.

“Adeyemo was one of the stars of the former president Barack Obama administration.