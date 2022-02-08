U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline would be halted if Russia invaded Ukraine and stressed unity with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the West rallies to avert a war in Europe.

At a White House news conference with the new German leader, Biden, a longtime opponent of the decade-old pipeline project to Germany from Russia, said Russian forces crossing into Ukraine would trigger a shutdown. “If Russia invades, that means tanks or troops crossing the … border of Ukraine again, then there will be … no longer a Nord Stream 2. We, we will bring an end to it,” Biden said. Asked how, given the project is in German control, Biden said: “I promise you, we’ll be able to do it.” Scholz said the United States and Germany had the same approach to Ukraine, to Russia and to sanctions, but did not directly confirm the Nord Stream 2 plans or mention the pipeline publicly by name over the course of his day-long visit. Whether the United States and Germany are on the same page over the 11 billion dollars project has become a crucial question as the two major democracies lead NATO allies in pushback against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia has amassed some 100,000 troops near the Ukraine border.

It denies it is planning an invasion. U.S. officials say an attack could occur within days or weeks. Scholz, under fire at home and abroad for what has been seen as insufficient leadership in the crisis, told reporters that Russia would pay a very high price if it invaded Ukraine and said Germany and the United States had the same approach. “We will be united. We will act together. And we will take all the necessary steps,” Scholz said in English.