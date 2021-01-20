Joe Biden made a plea for unity, hitting the key theme of his inaugural address early in his speech, asking people to “start afresh” and not let politics be a “raging fire” that causes division.

“My whole soul is in this – bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation and I ask every American to join me in this cause,” Biden said in his speech. “Stop the shouting and lower the temperature. “For without unity, there is no peace, no progress. Only exhausting outrage,” Biden said.

“In the work ahead of us we are going to need each other. We need all our strength to persevere through this dark winter,” he added. “I promise you this, as the Bible says: ‘Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning.’ “We will get through this together, together,” Biden said, quoting a verse from the Book of Psalms.

He insisted the country needs to deal with real facts and not manipulated truths.

Biden denounced those who would use lies to gain power, as he vowed to be a president for all citizens, with governance based on facts and truth.

“There are truth and there are lies. Lies told for power and for profit.

“We can still disagree,” Biden said, noting: “That’s democracy.”