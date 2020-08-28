U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday night drew the curtains on the Republican National Convention with blistering attacks on his Democratic challenger in the Nov. 3 presidential election, Mr Joe Biden.

In a speech that lasted a little over an hour, Trump dismissed Biden as a puppet of China, repeating his claim that China would own America under his leadership.

The president began by formally accepting his nomination to seek re-election in November.

Thereafter, he went for Biden, saying the former Vice President’s victory would spell doom for the American Dream and the people’s common destiny.

Speaking in front of no fewer than 1,000 people at the White House South Lawn , the president said the election was the most important in the country’s history.

He said: “At no time before have voters faced a clearer choice between two parties, two visions, two philosophies or two agendas.

“This election will decide whether we save the American Dream or whether we allow a socialist agenda to demolish our cherished destiny.

“It will decide whether we rapidly create millions of high-paying jobs or whether we crush our industries and send million of these jobs overseas as has been done for many decades.

“This election will decide whether we protect law-abiding Americans, or whether we give free rein to violent anarchists, agitators and criminals who threaten our citizens.”

The president said during last week’s Democratic National Convention, Biden and his fellow party members portrayed the U.S. as a land of racial, economic and social injustice.

“Tonight, I ask you a simple question: how can the Democratic Party ask to lead our country when it spent so much time tearing down on our country?”

Trump described Biden’s public service record in the last 47 years as “a shameful roll call of the most catastrophic betrayals and blunders in our lifetime”.

He said Biden spent his entire career on the wrong side of history; supporting China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation with devastating economic consequences for the U.S.

According to him, the former Vice President repeatedly supported mass amnesty for illegal immigrants, voted for the Iraq war and opposed the mission to kill Osama Bin Laden.

Trump alleged that Biden oversaw the rise of ISIS, and hailed the rise of China as a positive development for the U.S. and the world.

“That is why China supports Joe Biden and desperately wants him to win, I can tell you that upon very good information.

“China would own our country if Joe Biden got elected”, he said, adding that he would continue to hold China accountable for the suffering it had caused over the world.

The president went further to state that Biden’s agenda was made in China”, while his was made in the USA, drawing applause from his audience.

While the president spoke, Biden responded in a series of tweets, including one that suggests the country is suffering its worst security crisis under the Trump administration.

“When President Trump took office, he inherited a growing economy from the Obama-Biden administration.

“And just like everything else he’s inherited in his life, he squandered it,” Biden said in another tweet that included unemployment data from the Department of Labour between 2004 and 2020. (NAN)