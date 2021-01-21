From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC), has urged Nigeria as well as African leaders to emulate the United States and strengthen public institutions that can checkmate the excesses of public officeholders.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, the center criticized the US capitol invasion by a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump.

Musa-Rafsanjani said: “It is necessary to note that the US Capitol invasion by Trump supporters led his impeachment once gain by members of the U.S House of Representatives who cited incitement of insurrection as the reason.

“It is worthy of note that despite the fact that Trump is the sitting President of America, he could not manipulate the electoral process. He could not also ask legislature, judiciary, security or any government institutions to do his bidding.

“This can only happen in a functional society were institutions are strong, independent and not just mere rubber stamp.”

While congratulated President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration, the CISLAC boss urged them to uphold the rule of law and respect for international agreements and treaties.

According to him, “President Joe Biden must restore confidence in the role of America as the largest economy in the world which has a very significant responsibility for the peace, security, stability and progress of the world.”

Musa-Rafsanjani who is also the chairman Board of Amnesty International Nigeria, urged Biden to respect human rights and fight corruption in not just America but in the world.

He stressed that the Biden’s administration must build on existing protocols in keeping people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.

CISLAC boss further noted that political parties and politicians should learn to play politics in a healthy way that does not promote violence or breed hatred.

According to Musa-Rafsanjani, “the Republican Party as the United States ruling party did not use state institutions to influence elections despite being in power. This is worthy of great emulation.”

He also congratulated the American people for a vibrant exercise of democracy in their country’s elections as he also looked forward to strengthening African-American relations, stressing that the strategic alliance is an essential pillar of the international cooperation needed to address the dramatic challenges facing the world today.