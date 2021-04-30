Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa says there’ll be no slacking off for the remainder of the season.

Leeds, currently ninth in the table, will bid to extend their six-game unbeaten league run at Brighton on Saturday after taking five points from their last three matches against Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Bielsa’s side have comfortably avoided any relegation fears in their first season back in the top flight in 16 years, but the head coach insisted their intensity levels would not drop.

“Pressure is indispensable,” he said. “We play better with pressure. With five games left to play, the opinion over the performance level of Leeds, this evaluation can be maintained or improved depending on results.

“What happens in the last five can generate decisive conclusions.”