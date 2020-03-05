Romanus Ugwu

The governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, on Thursday, set aside pressing administrative matters to present trophy to the participating zones and athletes medalists in the ongoing Biennial Police Games in Anambra State.

He had stormed the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Permanent Orientation Camp in Umuawulu to watch the participants in the events going on at the venue and equally presented trophy to team Force Headquarters Abuja that emerged the overall winner in badminton.

Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), has endorsed the standard of the track and field events of the police games, confirming that the event met every standard and was organised in accordance with world athletic rules.

AFN Performance Director, Gabriel Okon, who made the comment, equally commended the police for nurturing the likes of late Sunday Bada and Chioma Ajunwa who won laurels for the country at international competitions as police officers.

He also dismissed the fears that the spate of the spread of the deadly Coronovirus would deter the federaion from preparing the country’s athletes for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The AFN board member representing South South Zone told newsmen in Awka, Anambra while assessing the ongoing 2020 Nigeria Police Games, revealed that the federation was already preparing the athletes for international competitions in the U.S. and Europe as well as the African Championship.

Admitting that it would however take necessary steps to avoid the deadly virus, he said: “Athletics trials will hold in June and we have series of competition lined up, so that the athletes can qualify for the Olympics.

“We have the African Championship and we have some meet in U.S. and Europe, then we have the national trials, so all hands are on deck to ensure the athletes qualify to represent Nigeria at the Olympics.

“We don’t have to worry about coronavirus; the organisers of the game are putting their heads together to know the appropriate time to postpone the Olympics if need be.

“Right now, we are just focusing on preparing and getting ready for the Olympics, that is our main concern,” he said.

Okon further explained that the Ministry of Sports had already set machinery in motion to ensure a successful outing at the Olympics.

“We have a vibrant Minister of Sports and he is very active and focused. Few weeks ago we adopted the athletes programme which saw some of them been paid to prepare for the Olympics.

“We no longer have a situation where money won’t be released for athletes to train; they now have money to train, so serious athletes and coaches are now preparing for the Olympics,” he said.