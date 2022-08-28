(BBC)

England batter Liam Livingstone was the first pick of the inaugural Big Bash League draft as he was signed by Melbourne Renegades.

Livingstone, who holds the record for the fastest century for England, was one of 12 players in the top platinum category for the 2022-23 competition.

England wicketkeeper Sam Billings was selected as the third pick by Brisbane Heat, while Sydney Sixers chose seamer Chris Jordan with pick five and Sydney Thunder signed all-rounder David Willey with the seventh pick.

The 11th edition of the BBL will run from 13 December until 4 February.

Surrey batter Laurie Evans, player of the match in this year’s final for his unbeaten 76, was retained by defending champions Perth Scorchers in the second round of the draft.

Melbourne Stars signed Nottinghamshire batter Joe Clarke, while England batter James Vince – a two-time winner of the competition – stays with the Sixers and former England opener Alex Hales was recruited by the Thunder.

England batter Phil Salt was picked up by the Scorchers, Adelaide Strikers signed Warwickshire batter Adam Hose and Lancashire seamer Luke Wood joined the Stars in the third round.

England pace bowler Tymal Mills was signed by the Scorchers with what proved to be the final pick, while the Heat drafted Hampshire batter Ross Whiteley.

The Stars, who attempted to sign Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan before the Strikers chose to retain him, instead picked New Zealand seamer Trent Boult.

Lancashire’s Livingstone was part of the Scorchers side that reached the final in 2020-21 but did not play in the 2021-22 edition because of Covid-19 restrictions and England commitments.

In total, 24 overseas players were signed from the 332 who put themselves forward for the draft.

Draft signings

Melbourne Renegades: Liam Livingstone (1), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (9), Akeal Hosein (25).

Melbourne Stars: Trent Boult (3), Joe Clarke (10), Luke Wood (23).

Brisbane Heat: Sam Billings (4), Colin Munro (11), Ross Whiteley (27).

Sydney Sixers: Chris Jordan (5), James Vince (13), Izharulhaq Naveed (28).

Adelaide Strikers: Rashid Khan (2), Colin de Grandhomme (14), Adam Hose (19).

Perth Scorchers: Laurie Evans (12), Phil Salt (18), Tymal Mills (30).

Sydney Thunder: David Willey (7), Alex Hales (15), Rilee Rossouw (18).

Hobart Hurricanes: Shadab Khan (8), Asif Ali (16), Faheem Ashraf (17).