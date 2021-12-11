MultiChoice’ South African TV network, Mzansi Magic, has announced the return of classic reality television show, ‘Big Brother Africa’, after a seven-year hiatus.⁣

The show is expected to be launched in 2022.

According to new reports, casting has begun in earnest for the show, tagged ‘Big Brother Mzansi’, and produced by Randburg-based Red Pepper Pictures (same producers of the Nigerian edition of the show).⁣

⁣

Confirming the forthcoming show, M-Net’s Executive Head of Programming, Nomsa Philiso, said: “This year marks 20 years since the very first Big Brother on MultiChoice’s M-Net and we are excited to celebrate this milestone by commissioning a new Big Brother season, which will be housed under our Mzansi Magic stable.”⁣

⁣

“This is a show that has always delivered top ratings and entertainment value, and our viewer and advertising partners can look forward to a stellar season of Big Brother.”⁣

⁣

The last season of the show was aired in 2015 with Ace Khumalo and Ntombi Tshabalala emerging winners.⁣

Prior to its hiatus, the show hosted in South Africa, saw contestants from 12 African countries, including Nigeria, and saw the rise to fame of quite a number of celebrated media personalities across the Continent.⁣ (NAN)

