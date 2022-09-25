By Christy Anyanwu

Multichoice, Africa’s leading paid subscription satellite television service, recently held a social evening, to give a gathering of select journalists from notable print and electronic media a peek at the programme offerings of the broadcasting organisation for the rest of the year.

In the convivial atmosphere of the evening outing Bics Garden & Boat Club, executives of the company reeled out what to expect on both DSTv and GOtv.

Building on the success of success of Big Brother Mzansi and Big Brother Naija, MultiChoice plans to have a Big Brother contest between housemates from Nigeria and South Africa – in one house.

“With it being one of MultiChoice’s most popular franchises ever, the company is now bringing two nations together in one house,” the firm said.

In addition, three permanent channels and a new pop-up channel will be on offer. They include: , a brand-new channel that offers entertaining local and international movies 24/7.

Qwest TV on DStv, which offers the viewer a chance to discover a much-loved ‘jazzy’ genre of music and was co-founded and curated by renowned producer and musician Quincy Jones. Viewers get to enjoy concerts, live performances, documentaries all in one place.

Moonbug Kids brings even more joy and laughter to homes. Targeted at pre-schoolers, this channel is a collection of charming shows like the popular YouTube sensations Little Baby Bum and Cocomelon. Enjoy more on DStv Channel 302.