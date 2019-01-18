Are you eager to participate in Big Brother Naija? Do you have what it takes to be a contestant in the popular reality TV show? If yes, this is your time to shine.

Auditions for this year’s edition of Big Brother Naija will hold on February 1 and 2, 2019 in eight locations across Nigeria. This is an increase from previous editions. In addition, Nigeria’s premier betting platform, Bet9ja, has been announced as headline sponsors of the 4th season of the show. And guess what, this time around, the Big Brother House will be in Nigeria and not in South Africa.

Speaking on Big Brother Naija 2019, the Chief Executive Officer of Multichoice Nigeria, Mr. John Ugbe said: “This fourth season promises to be even bigger than previous editions. It underscores Multichoice’s position as the biggest investor and driver of entertainment content on the continent”.

Since its maiden edition in 2006, the Big Brother Naija reality TV show has produced some of the country’s biggest pop culture influencers and celebrities including Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Gideon Okeke, Katung Aduwak, Bisola Aiyeola, Efe Ejeba and Uriel Oputa, and mostly recently Miracle Ikechukwu, Tobi Bakre and Cynthia “Cee-C” Nwadiora.

On why they are partnering Big Brother Naija this year, Bet9ja’s Chief Executive Officer, Ayo Ojuroye said: “As the leading gaming company in Nigeria, we believe in changing lives. This singular attribute coupled with the zeal and passion attributed to the Big Brother Naija platform aligns with Bet9ja’s core values and we are honoured by the opportunity to headline this year’s edition. Bet9ja will continue to support programmes that will connect more young Nigerians to their dreams.”

According to Multichoice, specific locations and time for the auditions will be announced any moment from now.