I have put on my helmet already, primed to receive the brickbats and cudgels coming on my head. They want to shut me up but I refuse. Not just because I want to talk but also because I am mourning for failed parenthood, especially motherhood.

Of course, they will accuse me of being old-fashioned. Yes, I don’t deny it, never will. And that is because common sense is too. What do I gain trying hard to convince them that I’m not old-fashioned? If being reasonable is old-fashioned, then I am. If having common sense is to be old-fashioned, then I am chief and have no apologies to offer. If lamenting over a society going down Misery Avenue is old, then I announce it from the mountain top: I’m old-fashioned.

How and why should I keep quiet when we import deprecating strange cultures to our land to desecrate our sensibilities? Why should I keep quiet when they gather little minds and low-minded renegades and garnish them with ephemeral stardom and hang them out there in society as poster models for celebrity? Is it Big Brother Naija or Little Brother Naija? What a sardonic irony!

It hurts when long lost South Africans come here to recruit our sons and daughters for Satan, ferry them to their Sodomland, and lock them up for three months with fast disappearing cartons of condoms, we hypnotically let that ride with glee. Even parents and relations spend sleepless nights, watching the destruction of their sons and daughters, now housemates in the house of sin that Satan built. The only thing real in this reality show is its stinking evil!

The television circus was a game meant to experiment to see how human beings would relate to one another if quarantined for a reasonable length of time, with negligible contact with the outside world. Over the years, it has manifested clownish hilarity and damning scandals. This unseemly setup has morphed into the citadel of all that the Devil represents. It is now nothing but a gathering youths together and armed with cartons of condom to indulge in brazen immoral acts before equally perishing, garish society. To make matters worse, whoever emerges winner of this notorious drab show is loaded with cash and other goodies, a reason the housemates are unabashed in exhibiting the most horrendous acts to outdo one another.

The show’s power lies in its ability to assemble eager dumb and dense-brained youthful fortune hunters, ever ready to trade honour for cheap wealth, instead of working hard. What reason can be adduced to a certain employee of the London Metropolitan Police earning almost half of the total prize money in a year at year job, but who chose to defy her employers to take part in the sham, thereby jeopardising her career, desperation for quick wacky fame and stardom?

The show is even insulting to Nigeria, as South Africa would take the shooting of the madcap to their country and by so doing rob the country of revenue and employment opportunities on the flimsy and untenable excuse that Nigeria lacked capacity. Since Nigeria provides a huge market for them, couldn’t they take it upon themselves as corporate social responsibility to help build the needed infrastructure here and empower a few Nigerians? But no, they would rather not only milk the country dry but also pollute our youth with bad morals while, perhaps, compromised and inept broadcast authorities keep quiet instead of banning the show.

It seems that what South Africans could not kill physically through xenophobic attacks on Nigerians resident in their country, they intend to finish off mentally through toxic reality shows. It is unimaginable to think that this is the same country Nigeria gave its all to free from the vise grip of apartheid!

I have often listened to the bland argument that the putrid broadcast is for 18+ viewers and that whoever doesn’t like it should switch channels, and that parents should exercise parental control. This argument does not factor that even at 18+, the minds of most young adults are still easily impressionable and misled by what seems hip to them. Moreover, they are in school and beyond parental supervision. Some proponents even liken the show to Nollywood films, as if anybody is encouraging such nonsense even on Nollywood. Moreover, the Nigerian censor’s board has had cause to ban some videos, musical or cinematographic material before. Why its hands seem tied over the brazen display of nudity and sex by BBN is surprising, shocking.

It is stupid of the participants in this crazy show to throw away their future for a mere pittance. They have bought the dummy that the show confers stardom status on them but, for the discerning, the tag is notoriety and infamy. I pity the ladies, especially, because, at the end of the day, none of them is fit to be taken home to Mama as a wife. This is Africa, Nigeria for that matter, and you know what that means.

One is tempted to buy into the idea that opponents of the sordid drama should go float their own shows and promote education, entrepreneurship or other socially relevant endeavours. This is a good argument and, in fact, an admittance that the show does not measure up or offer any real value to society, if the opposite is as canvassed. Of course, this is self-evident in the fact that the house is fully stocked with cartons of condoms. What are they supposed to be doing there if not for use by inmates of the penitentiary, sorry, they call them housemates.

They entice our youths astray with whopping sums of money, big cars and palatial mansions but rid their brains of every semblance of industry, hard work, vision and uprightness. That is why Yahoo Boys, ritual killers and occultists are all over the place now, trying too hard, albeit negatively, to hit it big.

But whatever is gained is like the devil giving something with the right hand and taking back with the left. For instance, what do we make of someone exchanging a prized job with The Met Police with this trash, if not the devil at work? How would one expect suitors to come for the hand of a woman that had been bonked on live television in marriage? Even associating with the notoriety is enough to tar someone for life.

The bohemian show is dangerous for society. The argument that it is optional is dimwitted. The show is a virulent immoral cancer that must be exorcised before its cells metastasize and consume our society irreparably. Those hailing the participants are not known to have made any attempt to get into the house or encouraged any of their children or relations to try. Rather, they would give the sin house a wide berth while egging other people’s wards on, in the journey to perdition.

Nevertheless, perhaps, this is wake-up call to our government to do something to address the parlous conditions that make our youths desperate. Certainly, if the youths are gainfully engaged, they would never demean themselves by taking part in this public ridicule.

Nigeria is actually in dire need of deliverance from aping whatever fancy the West throws up out there. That is also how degenerate minds are even advocating gay rights, which is abominable before God and man.