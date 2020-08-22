By Damilola Fatunmise

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown is already in its fifth week. The show, which has captured the hearts of fans across the continent since it kicked off on July 19, has sparked numerous debates online as fans declare their support for their favourite housemates.

Upon their entry into the house, the BBNaija housemates assured fans of steady drama, spice and so much more. It is safe to say they have not disappointed as each day brings something new.

As we march on to Day 71, Entertainer takes a walk back in time to some of the hottest moments of the season, which is currently streaming on Showmax, DSTV channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Tolanibaj, Ka3na’s fight over food

Tolanibaj and Ka3na had the first major fight of the season in the second week. Trouble started after Tolanibaj tried to dish food that Ka3na made. An argument followed, which devolved into a full-blown shouting match. Expectedly, fans took to social media to react to the incident. The housemates would later have a meeting where they discussed how the kitchen would be run in the days ahead.

Truth or Dare game

In week two, the housemates decided to spice things up by playing a Truth or Dare game that would later serve as a catalyst to several other events. For one, the game produced the first kiss of the house, which happened between Wathoni and Kiddwaya. The game also saw Prince demonstrate his favourite sexual position with Nengi, a move that thoroughly pissed off Nengi’s love interest, Ozo, triggering some tension between both men for a while.

Dora addresses Ozo over Nengi

The Big Brother Naija Lockdown has produced a couple of triangles, and the Dora/Ozo/Nengi situation is no doubt one of the most talked about. While Dora and Ozo started out as best of pals, the dynamics of their friendship started to change after Ozo admitted that he was attracted to Nengi. While some of the housemates and viewers are of the opinion that Ozo is in fact attracted to Dora, both parties have insisted that they are just friends. This, however, did not stop speculations from growing about the pair. In the midst of the speculations, and with Ozo getting closer to Nengi, Dora decided to confront Ozo, letting him know that she was taking herself out of the mix. Dora, Ozo and Nengi have continued to be a hot topic for fans, some of whom are of the opinion that Dora and Ozo should end their friendship, while others root for Ozo/Nengi.

Laycon expresses his feelings to Erica

Another raging triangle that the Big Brother Naija Lockdown produced is the one between Laycon, Erica and Kiddwaya. Though, Laycon and Erica started out as friends, Laycon, having survived the first eviction and with prompting from Brighto, decided to express his feelings to Erica. Things, however, did not go as planned for Laycon as Erica stated that she was only “mentally attracted” to him and physically attracted to Kiddwaya. Laycon would later try to distance himself from Erica, a move that did not seem to agree with her, as she repeatedly tried to continue the interactions. The trio has remained a constant hot topic for fans as the weeks progress.

Ozo, Prince quarrel

While Ozo was Head of House, their weekly wager rehearsal almost came to a head after Prince walked out without permission. The typically cool Ozo lost his temper, lashing out at Prince in a manner no one saw coming. After yelling at Prince, he asked him to apologise to the housemates, which Prince did without putting up a fuss. Fans were shocked at the display, which many attributed to the underlying tension between himself and Prince over Nengi.

Nengi, Lucy fight

After the second Sunday Live Eviction Show, the general mood in the house was that of sadness and tension when suddenly Lucy and Nengi began to quarrel. Trouble started when Lucy was in the toilet mumbling to herself. Nengi heard the mumbling and confronted her after assuming Lucy was referring to her. A heated quarrel ensued as they both hurled insults at each other. Ozo was not spared too as Lucy gave him a tongue lashing, as he tried to separate them. It ended with Ozo calling the whole house for a meeting to address the issue, specifically addressing his supposed triangle between Nengi and Dora.

Erica, Wathoni’s tussle

Erica and Wathoni set social media on fire after the pair engaged in a hot exchange of words. The pair had been discussing relationships in the house with other housemates when Erica stated that she doesn’t know how to chase guys, instead men chase her. Wathoni then asked Kidd, who is Erica’s love interest, if he chased any girl in the house, to which he said no. Erica, feeling insulted by what she took to be Wathoni’s shadiness, approached her to discuss things and the conversation degenerated into a full-blown shouting match.

Housemates’ first wager

After two weeks of losing their wager, the housemates were more than determined to win and they did, making Ozo the first Head of House to win the wager. Fans took to Twitter to express their excitement for the housemates, also hailing Trickytee, who directed the show.

Kaisha, Nengi’s brohaha

Another moment that blew up social media was the fight between Kaisha and Nengi. While the pair later admitted to apologising and making up, the argument between the duo resulted in a warning for both parties and also for Wathoni, Erica and Lucy, who had previously engaged in fights.

Erica, Kiddwaya PDA

Erica and Kiddwaya are one of the boo’d up couples in the house and they never let anyone forget this. Whether they’re kissing in front of the housemates during tasks or making out in the Head of House lounge during their respective reigns, Erica and Kiddwaya have given fans plenty to talk about with their numerous make-out sessions.