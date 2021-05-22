After an unforgettable heartbreak experience, fast rising actress, Angelina Idoko, has vowed not to give another man a chance so cheaply.

“Yes, I have been through heartbreaks. I’ve had only two relationships. And at the moment, I don’t allow men into my life. So, I’m currently single. When the time comes, I am looking forward to someone that doesn’t shout when he’s angry. I want someone that is understanding; someone that is patient, outgoing, social, funny, intellectual, caring, modern, and of course, supportive,” she told Saturday Sun.

Despite feigning a heart of stone, however, Angelina has a soft spot for former Big Brother star, Frodd. Her confession: “My only celebrity crush is Frodd. I fell in love with him from the first day I saw him on the Big Brother show. I mean the very first day they came into the House and were introducing themselves on the reality how. There’s something about him that gets me. But I haven’t attempted reaching out to him because some guys, when you tell them how you feel about them, they start misbehaving. They prefer doing the chasing. If we are in the same environment, I know how to get a guy to come talk to me, but someone I’ve never seen? No!” She gushed.