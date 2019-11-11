Fred Ezeh, Abuja

A new reality television show/talent hunt, Big Dreams Nigeria, is set to hit the Nigerian airwaves in first quarter of next year.

The show which was packaged by Peace Ambassador Agency and top showbiz promoters and organisations in Nigeria, was designed to discover and develop young talents who desire career in music, acting, and stand-up comedy.

Project director, Kingsley Amafibe, told reporters in Abuja, that he was motivated to go into the project because of the rate of unemployment in Nigeria, and the need to provide a platform for young talents who don’t have opportunity to pursue dreams Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He appreciated the measures taken by the government to curb the unemployment but insisted that his project would also complement their effort in giving career opportunities to talented youths who don’t have the resources to pursue their dreams.

He disclosed that registration for participation is free as the idea was not for profit but to offer talented and passionate youths a platform to express themselves and be discovered in the creative industry, and thereby reduce unemployment rate.

He explained: “There will be an online registration where interested applicants are expected to upload a minute video skit of themselves indicating area of interest. 45 youths,15 each for acting, music and comedy categories, respectively, would be selected for the grand finale in Lagos.

￼”They would be mentored and trained for five weeks by professional filmmakers, artistes and other stakeholders in the industry. At the end, movies and music produced by the housemates would be screened in all local and international media platforms.”

“There will be weekly eviction until it gets down to last three housemates who will then be announced as winners on May 10, 2020. They would be awarded N2 million each to enable them build a career in their area of choice in the entertainment industry.”