Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has described the death as a colossal loss to the nation.

Extolling the virtues of the late envoy, Kalu stressed that Obiozor made invaluable contributions to nation-building in various capacities.

Kalu , former governor of Abia State, noted that the late diplomat was a nationalist with passion for the growth and progress of Nigeria, adding that his wise counsel and intellectual contributions to global discourse would be greatly missed.

The Chief Whip recalled that the deceased was a rallying point for his contemporaries and the younger generation, many of whom he said sought counsel from him.

“It is with a heavy heart that I mourn the demise of President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor.

“The passing of the envoy is a big loss to Nigeria and the international community in view of the robust roles the late diplomat played at the sub- national, national and global levels.

“His intellectual contributions to global discourse were enormous and worthy of commendation.

“The personal attributes of the deceased were anchored on fairness and equity.

“He was a strong advocate of a fair and ideal society anchored on credible leadership and good governance.

“The late president general lived a purposeful life and left behind remarkable legacies for his family, loved ones and leaders to uphold.”

He commiserated with Ndigbo, the government and people of Imo State while praying to God to grant the late statesman eternal rest.